Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

