StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MOD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 751,916 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

