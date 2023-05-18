MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -845.53 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $40,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.