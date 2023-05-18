Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 in the last ninety days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

