Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

