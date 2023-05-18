Jennison Associates LLC Sells 499 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

