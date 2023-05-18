Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,384,000 after buying an additional 333,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after buying an additional 110,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

