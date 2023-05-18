Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,084 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.0 %

C stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $1,356,455. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

