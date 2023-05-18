Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

