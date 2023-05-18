Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.0% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $14,395,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

