Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $47.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.