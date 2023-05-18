Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

