Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.50% of MAG Silver worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 357.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

