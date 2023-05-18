Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 27,221 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.