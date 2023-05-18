Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 18,261 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Rush Street Interactive worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock worth $847,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

