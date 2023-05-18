Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 120.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

