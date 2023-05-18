Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,842 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

