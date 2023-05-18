Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

