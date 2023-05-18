ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,154 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Up 4.4 %

PFHC opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.