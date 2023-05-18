Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,295 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

