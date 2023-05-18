Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $671.27 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.63. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.