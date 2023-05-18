Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 378,280 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.69% of Viad worth $48,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVI shares. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of VVI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

