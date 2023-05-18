Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.05 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Texas Roadhouse worth $49,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.