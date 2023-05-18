Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.58 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,281 shares of company stock worth $9,723,215. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

