Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,510 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.