Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.84% of Delek US worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

