Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Black Hills worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 237,461 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.