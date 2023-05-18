Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 166,247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $53,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

