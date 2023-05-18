Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,092 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of AAR worth $50,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock worth $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.