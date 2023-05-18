Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,092 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of AAR worth $50,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock worth $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.