Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,228 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

