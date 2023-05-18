Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $54,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

