PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.