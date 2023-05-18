Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $52,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Denbury by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Insider Transactions at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

DEN opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

