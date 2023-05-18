Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of LCI Industries worth $54,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in LCI Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LCI Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCII opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

