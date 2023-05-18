Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
