Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

