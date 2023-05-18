Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $132.15 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

