Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

