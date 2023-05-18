EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (EZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 21st.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
EZZ Life Science Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EZZ Life Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZZ Life Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.