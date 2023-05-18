Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $200.68 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,296 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $455,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

