Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

IGI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

