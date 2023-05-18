Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
IGI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.27.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
