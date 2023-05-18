Shoe Zone plc (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on August 16th

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

LON:SHOE opened at GBX 209 ($2.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.52. Shoe Zone has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £99.82 million, a P/E ratio of 913.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

About Shoe Zone

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.