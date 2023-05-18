Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

EMD stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

