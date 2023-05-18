Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
About Old National Bancorp
