Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNP stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

