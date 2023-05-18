Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
