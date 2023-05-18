Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

