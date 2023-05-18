Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.187 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.03.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.