Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 111.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

