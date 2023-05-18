DCC plc (DCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 127.17 on July 20th

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.59) per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,957 ($62.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,028 ($75.51). The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,476.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,665.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,536.27.

DCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

