Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

BRN stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRN. TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 300,627 shares of company stock worth $809,336 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.